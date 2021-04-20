Managers don’t have all information, only European Super League president does, admits Pep Guardiola

In light of Manchester City joining the Super League, Pep Guardiola has confessed that he is uncomfortable answering questions about the decision especially since he doesn’t have all the information. The Cityzens and five other English clubs joined six others to form the breakaway league.

With Manchester City, Manchester United and the rest of the Premier League’s “Big six” accepting the proposal to join the Super League, alongside six other clubs, it has seen a lot of questions asked. Especially since the new European Super League would be the establishment of a 'closed league', without the threat of relegation for the 12 founding members.

That goes against all footballing integrity and it has seen many players, managers and fans say as much to the clubs signing up. However, in his first interview since Manchester City signed up, Pep Guardiola has admitted that he’s uncomfortable with giving his opinion as he doesn’t have all the information yet. But the Spaniard did admit that he doesn’t believe football is a sport where “success is already guaranteed” or a sport “where it doesn’t matter if you lose”.

"No one has given any more details [to me] about what is going to happen or what is going to be created. Honestly, we (the managers) are not the right people to ask about it because only the president of this committee can talk more clearly about the idea for the future of football," Guardiola said, reported Sky Sports.

"That is why it is a little uncomfortable for us (the managers). We don't have all the information. Once we have all the information, I can give my opinion. I can give my opinion of what I know today but I do not know any more - that is the reality.

"It is not a sport where the relation between effort and success does not exist. It is not a sport where success is already guaranteed, it is not a sport where it doesn't matter when you lose. But at the moment it is only a statement, and no more than that.”

Jurgen Klopp, ahead of the game against Leeds United on Monday night, had a lot to say about the Super League and Liverpool’s participation in it with Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Cancelo joining in. It saw Guardiola further add that “it is not fair if one team fights to make it to the top and then cannot qualify” and also asked the president of the committee to make things clear.

"I would love the president of this committee to explain to the whole world why they took the decision. I don't know why these specific teams have been selected and going to play this competition. I have said many times, I want the best and strongest competition possible, especially the Premier League And it's not fair if one team fights to make it to the top and then cannot qualify because success is just guaranteed for a few clubs," he added.