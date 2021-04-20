Feel responsible for Liverpool and will try to help sort it somehow, admits Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he has no intentions of resigning from his post and will instead look to help the club repair their relationship with the fans. The German boss has a six-year contract until 2022 and added that he wasn't involved in the decision to join the Super League.

In light of the recent development following the creation of European Super League, Jurgen Klopp has expressed his disdain for such a unilateral move amidst the current backlash. The Reds are among one of the 12 clubs who have shown their support in the creation of a close-knit competition that goes very much against the wider footballing philosophy. Klopp and his players received backlash from fans, pundits and opposition players and have even been by their own fanbase.

In his post-match conference, Klopp revealed his love for Liverpool and admitted that he won't be leaving the club with him looking to try and help them sort out this "sticky situation" as he feels responsible for the team. The Reds boss also admitted that this is a "very tough time" but he is looking to try and help them sort it out somehow.

“I don’t think that, I don’t feel that. I am 20 years in football, and a lot of times owners made decisions without asking me, and I deal with it. I don’t want to be involved in these things, I don’t understand them. I’m a football person. It’s not about letting me down," Klopp said, reported Goal.

“I’m here as a football coach and manager, and I will do that as long as people let me do that. I heard today that I will resign or whatever. If times get even tougher, that makes me even more sticky that I will stay here. I feel responsible for the team, responsible for the club and for the relationship we have with our fans. It’s a very tough time, but I will try to help to sort it somehow.”

The former Borussia Dortmund manager also revealed that he knows the owners personally and is surprised by the decision to join the Super League as FSG, the owners, personally care about the well being of the Liverpool Football club.

“I am at the club six years, around about. I know our owners, they are serious people, reasonable people. They care about us. But they never had to explain these kinds of decisions to me or ask me for permission. That’s the situation. I speak a lot to them, but I was not involved at all in the process. I got the information yesterday.

“The English system is like this, there is pretty much one voice in the club and that’s the manager. It’s different to Germany. But there will be a moment for sure when our owners say what they have to say. Definitely, I’m sure," he added.