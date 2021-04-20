European Super League | Super League clubs need to reflect and assume responsibility, proclaims Gianni Infantino
Today at 7:08 PM
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has warned the 12 teams involved in the Super League to reflect and think about their decisions now especially with FIFA and UFEA looking to stop them. The proposal to deliver a ‘closed shop’ football league broke yesterday and sent European football into turmoil.
After nearly three decades of conjecture and reports of a potential breakaway league, it has seen 12 clubs do just that with the creation of the Super League on Monday. That has transformed the European footballing landscape as we know with everyone, from the fans to the various leagues, all against the idea. But that hasn’t stopped the clubs and it has seen UEFA, FIFA and the domestic federations come together to formulate a plan.
However, in an interview, in the aftermath of everything, Gianni Infantino has revealed that FIFA “strongly disapprove” of the Super League and hope that the clubs realise what they’ve done. He also added that they, the 12 clubs, now need to “reflect and they need to assume responsibility” because they’re responsible for their choices.
"At FIFA, we can only strongly disapprove the creation of a Super League which is a closed shop, which is a breakaway from the current institutions, from the leagues, from the associations, from UEFA, and from FIFA. There is a lot to throw away for maybe a short-term financial gain of some. People need to think very carefully,” Infantino said, reported Goal.
“They need to reflect and they need to assume responsibility. If some elect to go their own way, then they must live with the consequences of their choice. They are responsible for their choice. Concretely, this means either you are in or you are out. You cannot be half in or half out."
