Cristiano Ronaldo will not come back to Real Madrid, proclaims Florentino Perez
Today at 8:34 PM
Florentino Perez has ruled out reports of Cristiano Ronaldo making a sensational comeback to Santiago Bernabeu despite reports indicated that the club are considering a move. He also added that despite the fans asking for Kylian Mbappe, there has been no contact made with the French forward.
In a press conference held to clear up anything about the European Super League, Florentino Perez had a lot to say with the Real Madrid president touching on numerous topics over the course of the interview. However, with Real Madrid a part of the Super League and them heavily linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for fellow Super League club Juventus, many fans and critics were curious as to what could happen.
But in the press conference, the Los Blancos president revealed that no efforts have been made to sign either the Juventus superstar anywhere in the near future. That is despite reports have revealed that Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018, could make a return soon but Perez added that the Portuguese superstar has a contract with the Old Lady and that the move "doest not make sense".
"Cristiano Ronaldo will not come back to Real Madrid. It does not make sense, he has a contract with Juventus. I love him a lot, he has given us a lot," Perez said, reported Goal.
Ronaldo isn't the only superstar that Real Madrid have been linked with especially amidst links for Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe despite the fact that the duo would see the club break their transfer record for a move. However, when asked about Mbappe, Perez wilfully played down any speculations at the moment and said that no talks have taken place.
"The fans always ask me to buy Mbappe. I say: don't worry the truth is that he is a good player, yes. I've never talked to Mbappe. At least up to now. I don't know what's going to happen to his contract with PSG," Perez added.
