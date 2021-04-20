Clubs in Europe should work in solidarity to make football more rational, claims Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Today at 9:06 PM
Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes that European clubs need to work in solidarity in order to help make European football more rational. He also asserted that the club did not participate in the creation of the Super League and that they welcome the new Champions League reforms.
Amidst reports of unilateral creation of a close-knit footballing group, European heavyweights Bayern Munich have confirmed their decision to condemn such developments. Following reports that clubs from across Europe's top five leagues have agreed on the joint creation of a European Super League, with Bayern Munich touted to be one of them, CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed that the club are against any such decision and they would instead prefer the revamped Champions League format.
Reports have revealed that no German club will be a party to such proceedings which go well against the footballing philosophy and what it means to the fans which has seen RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund also reject the proposal to join. Not only that, Rummenigge believes that clubs across Europe need to work together in order to make European football a better and more rational place especially as costs keep increasing.
“FC Bayern did not participate in the planning of a Super League. We are convinced that the current structure in football guarantees a reliable foundation. FC Bayern welcomes the reforms of the Champions League because we believe that they are the right step for the development of European football. The modified preliminary round will contribute to more excitement and emotion in the competition," Rummenigge said reported by Goal.
“I do not believe the Super League will solve the financial problems of European clubs that were caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Rather, all clubs in Europe should work in solidarity to ensure that the cost structure, especially players' salaries and agents' fees, are brought in line with revenues in order to make all of European football more rational."
- Karl Heinz Rummenigge
- Bundesliga
- European Super League
- Super League
- Champions League
- Bayern Munich
- Borussia Dortmund
- Rb Leipzig
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.