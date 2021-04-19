Players who will play in closed league will be banned from World Cup and Euros, proclaims Aleksander Ceferin
Yesterday at 11:18 PM
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has asserted that any player who takes part or joins the new European Super League will be banned from World Cups and European Championships. This comes in light of 12 clubs creating a breakaway league that has thrown European football into turmoil.
In what has been a dramatic day, European football has been transformed after twelve clubs from Europe’s big five leagues opted to breakaway and create their own European Super League. It has come under incredible criticism and hate from fans, critics and other clubs with many unhappy at the dozen sides that have done this. Not only that, it has seen talks of potential domestic bans for the “dirty dozen” with UEFA and FIFA in talks with the domestic federations.
However, in a sensational interview, Aleksander Ceferin has asserted that any player talking part in the Super League, as it has been named, will be banned from international football. The UEFA president further asserted that said players won’t be able to take part in the World Cups or European Championship forthwith as the “cynical plans” go against football.
“The players who will play in teams that might play in the closed league will be banned from playing in the World Cup and Euros, so they will not be able to represent their national teams at any matches. These cynical plans are completely against what football should be. This idea is a spit in the face of all football lovers and society as well. I’m not going to call them the Dirty Dozen, but …,” Ceferin said, reported the Guardian.
UEFA’s Alexander Ceferin confirms: “The players that will play in the Super League will be banned from playing in the World Cup and Euros. Ceferin. They will not be allowed play for their national teams”. 🚫🇪🇺 #SuperLeague— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2021
