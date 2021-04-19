Jose Mourinho sacked by European Super League club Tottenham
Today at 3:41 PM
In a statement released earlier today, Tottenham have confirmed that they have sacked manager Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff with Ryan Mason set to take over first-team training. The former Chelsea boss replaced Mauricio Pochettino and has spent the last 17 months at the club.
After reports indicated earlier this month that Tottenham were considering sacking Jose Mourinho if they failed to attain Champions League football for next season, the club have sacked the manager. This reportedly comes in light of a training ground explosion where Mourinho refused to conduct first-team training after it was revealed that Tottenham had joined the European Super League. While, said rumours haven’t been confirmed, Mourinho has been under huge pressure at North London over the last few months.
That comes after they were dumped out of the Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb in a second-leg comeback by the side and their struggles to fight for Champions League football. A statement from Spurs confirmed the news and revealed that his coaching staff of Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have also been relieved of their jobs. The statement also saw Daniel Levy thank Mourinho and admit that the Portuguese manager would always be welcome at the club.
"Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution,” Levy told Tottenham’s official website.
Assistant coach Ryan Mason has been confirmed to take over for the time being with no potential replacement announced.
The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.