2021 AFC Champions League | Nobody expected us to give such tough fight, admits Brandon Fernandes

FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes stated that nobody thought FC Goa to fight up such a tough fight in the AFC Champions League as they have been doing till now. The ‘Gaurs’ will be up against last season’s runners-up Persepolis FC (Iran) in their next fixture on Wednesday, in Goa.
FC Goa achieved a feat that no other Indian club has done in the past – playing in the group stages of the AFC Champions League, the top-tier continental club event. While it would have been a stiff challenge for any side to challenge the top Asian clubs, FC Goa with a team that is still in the rebuilding process, had their task cut out.
Juan Ferrando, having shown immense character in guiding the ‘Gaurs’ to a top-four finish in the 2020-21 ISL, has continued doing wonders for the team in the ongoing tournament. Having already played two matches, his team has successfully claimed two points by virtue of 0-0 draws against Watari side Al-Rayyan and UAE-based Al-Wahada. Their midfielder Brandon Fernandes feels that no one expected them to put up such a tough fight in the AFC Champions League.
"It's definitely a great feeling. It's a big achievement for us to get these two points. Nobody expected us to give such a tough fight but we kept pushing and working hard and we will continue to push ourselves in the upcoming matches," said Brandon Fernandes, as reported by Goal.com.
All said and done, FC Goa could have easily ended up on the winning side in the first match, where they were denied a penalty in the 76th minute. Meanwhile, Brandon Fernandes’ shot in the game was denied by the woodwork, which was very ‘unfortunate’ according to the footballer.
"When I got into that situation, all I thought about was to place the ball in the corner but unfortunately it hit the post. I strongly wished it went in," added the Indian international.
