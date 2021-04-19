2021 AFC Champions League | Nobody expected us to give such tough fight, admits Brandon Fernandes

Juan Ferrando, having shown immense character in guiding the ‘Gaurs’ to a top-four finish in the 2020-21 ISL, has continued doing wonders for the team in the ongoing tournament. Having already played two matches, his team has successfully claimed two points by virtue of 0-0 draws against Watari side Al-Rayyan and UAE-based Al-Wahada. Their midfielder Brandon Fernandes feels that no one expected them to put up such a tough fight in the AFC Champions League.