2021 AFC Champions League | FC Goa are the surprise package so far, claims Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi

Persepolis FC coach Yahya Golmohammadi asserted that FC Goa is the surprise package in the ongoing 2021 AFC Champions League. The Gaurs have played out 0-0 draws in their two matches so far, having locked horns with Qatar-based side Al-Rayyan and Emirati outfits Al-Wahada in the Group E fixtures.
For now, they are focused on facing one of the top sides in Asia – Persepolis FC, in their next fixture on Wednesday evening at the Fatorda Stadium, in Goa. Bagging two points from as many matches was so unexpected, that it caught the attention of Persepolis FC coach Yahya Golmohammadi, who stated that FC Goa is the surprise package in the ongoing 2021 AFC Champions League.
“Goa have proven to be a very good side and I think they are the surprise package in the Champions League so far. They stopped two good teams (Al Wahda and Al Rayyan) and these draws were not lucky at all,” said Yahya Golmohammadi, during the pre-match press conference.
“They have a regular team and their goalkeeper has been the star of the team. However, I'm sure we can create opportunities against them, but it is important to capitalise on these opportunities and we must play with the highest level of concentration and wit,” added the manager.
The Iranian side tops the Group E points table till now, having won each of their two matches against Al-Rayyan and Al-Wahada. The side finished as the runners-up in the previous edition of the AFC Champions League, having lost to Ulsan Hyundai FC in the final.
