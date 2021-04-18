Very proud of our performance against Manchester City, proclaims Thomas Tuchel
Today at 3:48 PM
Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is proud of Chelsea’s performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final after the Blues beat Pep Guardiola’s men. The Cityzens were the overwhelming favourites going into the game but Tuchel’s side gave them a tough fight and walked away as winners.
In what was a tactical battle between Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel, the German coach walked away victorious for the first time ever in his managerial career. It also meant that Chelsea are now in the FA Cup final with the chance for Tuchel to win not one but two trophies in his first six months as the club’s head coach. That also includes a potential Champions League final with Chelsea pitted against Real Madrid in the semi-finals clash.
However, the victory over Manchester City showcased just how good the Blues could be under Tuchel although many believe that they can get even better. It saw the German coach praise Pep Guardiola and admit that the Spaniard is the benchmark for Chelsea, and many others, to follow. He also added that Chelsea’s target is to close the gap between the Cityzens and them, which they managed to do in the semi-final.
"If you play against Pep, you know that you play against the highest level in Europe because everywhere where he was on the sidelines, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City, he was the benchmark for years with his teams and he is again,” Tuchel said, reported ESPN.
"Our target is to close the gap for the 90 minutes because it's possible in football and if you arrive in a good momentum, you can make this happen. I am very, very happy and proud of the performance of our team because we played with a lot of courage."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.