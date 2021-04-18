UEFA and domestic federations condemn European Super League plans with domestic bans in play

In light of reports about plans to create a European Super League, UEFA have released a statement that has condemned the action with them joining hands with domestic federations. The statement has revealed that any side participating will be banned from domestic action alongside other punishments.

Following a report from the Sunday Times about the creation of a European Super League by 15 of Europe’s major clubs, chaos has ensured across the European football circuit. Especially since this comes less than one day before UEFA were reportedly set to announce their reforms to the Champions League. But the European Super League, which has been in making for more than four years, has picked up steam with reports indicated that clubs from across Europe’s major leagues have accepted and agreed to a proposal.

Not only that, they have been backed by a 6 billion fund to help create the league and it has seen UEFA release a joint statement with all five major European football federations. In it, they condem the creation of said Super League and have revealed that bans could be imposed on participants. The bans range from domestic bans for clubs as well as international bans for any player whose club does take part in the league.

“UEFA, the English Football Association and the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga, and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie A have learned that a few English, Spanish and Italian clubs may be planning to announce their creation of a closed, so-called Super League,” reads the statement on UEFA’s website.

“If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we – UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations - will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever."

The statement went onto reveal that UEFA are prepared to take judicial action in order to stop the creation of the European Super League with them looking to keep an "open competition" based on "sporting merit" and no other way.

“We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening. Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way. As previously announced by FIFA and the six Federations, the clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams.

“We thank those clubs in other countries, especially the French and German clubs, who have refused to sign up to this. We call on all lovers of football, supporters and politicians, to join us in fighting against such a project if it were to be announced. This persistent self-interest of a few has been going on for too long. Enough is enough,” it added.

The Premier League also released a similar statement with them also condemning the creation of the European Super League. Their statement revealed that the creation of such a league would "undermined the appeal of the whole game" and damage football on a while. Not only that, it revealed that the league are working to help "defend the integrity and future prospects of English football" by stopping the European Super League.

"The Premier League is proud to run a competitive and compelling football competition that has made it the most widely watched league in the world. Our success has enabled us to make an unrivalled financial contribution to the domestic football pyramid.

"A European Super League will undermine the appeal of the whole game, and have a deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future prospects of the Premier League and its member clubs, and all those in football who rely on our funding and solidarity to prosper.

"We will work with fans, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA, as well as other stakeholders, at home and abroad, to defend the integrity and future prospects of English football in the best interests of the game."