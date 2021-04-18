Reports | Jose Mourinho to be sacked if Tottenham miss out on Champions League qualification
Today at 5:54 PM
According to Football London, there is a growing belief at Tottenham that Jose Mourinho will not be at the club beyond the current season if Spurs miss out on Champions League football. The North Londoners currently sit five points off fourth place and have only six games to make up the difference.
When Jose Mourinho was appointed last season, many expected Tottenham to immediately start competing for European football which is what they have done. But Spurs have lacked that consistency when competing in the Premier League which sees them sit in seventh place at the moment. To make things even worse, the London side are five points behind fourth place West Ham with only six games left in the season.
It has seen Football London report that there is a belief within the club that Jose Mourinho won’t be there next season if Tottenham fail to secure a Champions League spot. The report has indicated that there are a lot of problems that the board have especially since Mourinho has underperformed incharge as the Spurs manager with them unhappy with the style of play as well. But Football London has reported that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy brought Mourinho in with the promise of Champions League football and could make the move to sack him if that doesn’t happen.
The report has indicated that the move may not be made but there is a growing belief that it could happen before the 2021/22 season begins. Champions League football, at the moment, does look like a stretch too far for Tottenham especially with Chelsea, West Ham and Liverpool in better form going into the final run of fixtures.
