Reports | Jose Mourinho to be sacked if Tottenham miss out on Champions League qualification

It has seen Football London report that there is a belief within the club that Jose Mourinho won’t be there next season if Tottenham fail to secure a Champions League spot. The report has indicated that there are a lot of problems that the board have especially since Mourinho has underperformed incharge as the Spurs manager with them unhappy with the style of play as well. But Football London has reported that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy brought Mourinho in with the promise of Champions League football and could make the move to sack him if that doesn’t happen.