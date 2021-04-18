Reports | 15 European clubs have agreed to form European Super League
Today at 10:38 PM
According to ESPN, and various other sources, twelve clubs from across Europe have reportedly agreed to form a European Super League that will take the place of the Champions League. The report has indicated that there are six English sides, three Spanish and three Italian teams involved.
Despite reforms being touted to the Champions League, once it’s contract expires in 2024, the Times has reported that a European Super League is still on the cards. According to the report, fifteen of Europe’s biggest clubs are involved in the process with them looking to break away from the current format. RMC have further revealed that 12 clubs are Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan & Juventus.
Furthermore, ESPN has reported that they have a $6 billion fund backing the project with the touted European Super League set to begin from the 2023/24 season. They’ve also revealed that the league will have a further five teams that will be rotated but the permanent set will have six Premier League teams, three from the La Liga and Serie A with two from the Bundesliga and one from the Ligue 1.
But, reports have indicated that both the Ligue 1 teams and the Bundesliga sides have rejected the proposal with Bayern Munich and PSG amongst those involved. This comes a day before UEFA announces and confirms their reforms to the Champions League with European football’s governing body looking to switch things around. They’ve, reportedly, done this in order to help placate the bigger sides and stop the creation of a potential Super League.
Breaking | These are the 12 clubs who have agreed to form a European Super League: Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan & Juventus. (RMC)— Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 18, 2021
