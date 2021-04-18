Norwich City dedicate this victory to our fans in a difficult season, confesses Daniel Farke
Today at 5:30 PM
In light of Norwich City’s promotion back into the Premier League, Daniel Farke has revealed that the win is for all their supporters who have been affected in what has been a torrid year. The 2020/21 season has been played behind closed doors and Farke added that he hopes this brings them some joy.
After Norwich City finished bottom of the league in the 2019/20 season, few expected the Canaries to yo-yo back into the Premier League less than a year later. But that has been exactly what Norwich City have done with Daniel Farke playing a key role in that happening. The club have lost only six games in the Championship this season and are on par to not only win the league but finish with more than 100 points.
It would make them the first club since Leicester City, in the 2013/14 season, to do it and the Canaries could equal the Foxes’ 102 points with four games left. But in light of their promotion back into the top tier, saw Daniel Farke dedicate their victory to the fans who have had a tough time over the last year or so. He also added that he hopes the club’s success on the field has managed to bring them joy and distract them from what has been a “difficult season”.
"We dedicate this to our fans because it's been such a difficult season for them and their private lives. During this pandemic many of them are fearing for their future, the financial impact, fearing for their job sometimes or their health, family members and friends. It's a tough time and we hope we were able to bring them some joy, fun and some distraction and we wanted to make them happy," Farke said, reported BBC.
