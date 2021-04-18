Lot is going to happen between now and end of season, admits Lionel Messi

Despite Real Madrid ending their seventeen game unbeaten run in the league, Barcelona were still the favourites going into the clash against Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey final. But while many whither under such a tag, the La Liga giants thrived with them scoring four goals as they swept past the challenge. It saw Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong score once each alongside a brace from Lionel Messi with the Argentine playing a key role.

The 33-year-old put on a masterclass as he picked up his 35th career trophy and the first Copa del Rey as the club captain. Not only that, Messi also admitted, in his post match interview, that this was a trophy that the club deserved. The forward also believes that while the team was in transition, things are changing with them getting stronger and stronger.

"I am really happy for this group of players because they deserved some happiness. It's really special to be the captain of this club, where I have spent my whole life, and it's a really special Copa for me, to be able to lift [the trophy]," Messi said, reported ESPN.

"It was a difficult year for us so to be able to celebrate this trophy and now to go for La Liga is really important. More than anything, it's been a different year for us, a transition year, with a lot of young players coming in. [Now] the team's getting stronger. We've won this trophy and there's still a long way to go in La Liga. A lot's going to happen between now and the end of the season.”