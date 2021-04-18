Convinced that Julian Nagelsmann will succeed Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich, asserts Lothar Matthaus
Today at 5:29 PM
Lothar Matthaus is convinced that RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann will replace Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich after Flick announced that he has told the club he wants to leave. The former Hoffenheim boss has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern despite Leipzig refusing to let him go.
With Hansi Flick reportedly the DFB’s top choice to replace Joachim Low after he steps down as the head coach of the German national team after the Euros, the rumour mill has been buzzing. That has seen many at Bayern Munich ask Flick to confirm his future and the German boss did, over the weekend, when he confirmed that he wants to leave the club. The Bayern Munich boss revealed that he had already told the club that he wants out of his contract and is set to leave at the end of this season.
The club’s top replacement has been Julian Nagelsmann although the RB Leipzig coach has admitted that there has been no contact between him and the club. Leipzig are, however, unwilling to let the 33-year-old leave but Lothar Matthaus believes that Naglesmann will replace Flick at Bayern. The former midfielder, who spent 12 years at Bayern over two spells, admitted the same and also revealed that he believes Jesse Marsch will replace Nagelsmann at Leipzig.
"Of course, Bayern didn't speak to Julian Nagelsmann directly, but started the conversation with Julian Nagelsmann's side and I'm still standing by that today. I am convinced that Julian Nagelsmann will succeed Hansi Flick. He wants to take the next step. My opinion is: Flick to the DFB, Nagelsmann to Bayern and Jesse Marsch to Leipzig," Matthaus said on Sky.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Julian Nagelsmann
- Hansi Flick
- Jesse Marsch
- Lothar Matthaus
- Bundesliga
- Uefa Euro 2020
- Germany Football Team
- Bayern Munich
- Rb Leipzig
- Rb Salzburg
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.