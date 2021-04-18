Convinced that Julian Nagelsmann will succeed Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich, asserts Lothar Matthaus

With Hansi Flick reportedly the DFB’s top choice to replace Joachim Low after he steps down as the head coach of the German national team after the Euros, the rumour mill has been buzzing. That has seen many at Bayern Munich ask Flick to confirm his future and the German boss did, over the weekend, when he confirmed that he wants to leave the club. The Bayern Munich boss revealed that he had already told the club that he wants out of his contract and is set to leave at the end of this season.