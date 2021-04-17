Will do everything within club’s capabilities to get Lionel Messi to stay, proclaims Joan Laporta
Today at 4:58 PM
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that the club are doing everything within their capabilities to ensure that Lionel Messi stays at the club. The Argentine has less than six months left on his current contract and has been touted to leave the Camp Nou at the end of this season.
With Lionel Messi’s future still up in the air, it has seen many at Barcelona concerned about the future of the club and especially the Argentine. The 33-year-old has less than six months left on his deal and has been linked with moves to PSG, Manchester City and even the MLS with a lot of interest surrounding him. However, while no move has materialized, things at Barcelona have changed with Joan Laporta taking over as the new president.
Furthermore, performances have improved with the La Liga giants back in the running for the title with them just two points behind Atletico Madrid. It has seen Laporta admit that things are progressing “adequately” when asked about Messi’s future. He further added that the club and he will do everything with their “capabilities” in order to get the Argentine to stay, with the Barca president convinced Messi wants to do just that.
"Everything is progressing adequately. I will do everything within the club's capabilities to get him to stay. That's what we're doing. Messi is motivated. He is an extraordinary person and I am convinced that he will want to continue at Barca," Laporta said, reported ESPN.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Pep Guardiola
- Lionel Messi
- Joan Laporta
- La Liga
- Champions League
- Fc Barcelona
- Paris Saint Germain
- Manchester City
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.