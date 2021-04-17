Will do everything within club’s capabilities to get Lionel Messi to stay, proclaims Joan Laporta

With Lionel Messi’s future still up in the air, it has seen many at Barcelona concerned about the future of the club and especially the Argentine. The 33-year-old has less than six months left on his deal and has been linked with moves to PSG, Manchester City and even the MLS with a lot of interest surrounding him. However, while no move has materialized, things at Barcelona have changed with Joan Laporta taking over as the new president.