We will hunt Manchester City and try to close the gap between us, asserts Thomas Tuchel
Today at 4:16 PM
Ahead of the FA Cup semi-final, Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Chelsea have plans to hunt down Manchester City as they try to close down the gap between the Cityzens and themselves. The Blues currently sit in fifth but are nearly 20 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side who sit in first place.
Thomas Tuchel’s arrival at Chelsea has transformed the club, with him playing a key role in the Blues reaching their first semi-final in a long time. Not only that, while it looked like the club were out of contention for a top four place, things have now changed with the Blues in fifth place. They are level on points with fourth place West Ham and are also in the FA Cup semi-finals where they face Manchester City.
The Cityzens have been the premier side this season with them in the Champions League semi-finals and the FA Cup semi-finals alongside the Carabao Cup final. Not only that, they have all but won the Premier League title and it saw Tuchel admit that there is a gap between Chelsea and the Cityzens, But the German refused to back down and revealed that Chelsea are going to “hunt” down and close the gap between the two clubs.
"We have to accept there is a gap between us and Manchester City. If you look at the fixture in the Premier League and the fixtures in the last years we have to accept this. And it's important that we accept this without making ourselves too small.” Tuchel told the BBC.
“From day one of next season we we will hunt them. We will try to close the gap between us. We have to admit there is a gap but for 90 minutes we are very self-aware and very self-confident that we believe we can close the gap tomorrow for one game.”
