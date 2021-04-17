Spoke with president and he showed confidence in me, reveals Ronald Koeman

Despite the El Clasico loss to Real Madrid last weekend, Barcelona’s form over the last few months has been really impressive with the La Liga giants slowly climbing up the table. It saw the club embark on a seventeen game unbeaten run in the league which was ended via that loss to the Los Blancos but they’re still in title contention. At the moment, the club sit only two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid and one point behind Real Madrid with the race heating up.