Spoke with president and he showed confidence in me, reveals Ronald Koeman
Today at 4:37 PM
Ahead of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey final, Ronald Koeman has admitted that president Joan Laporta has shown confidence in him despite rumours about a potential exit for Koeman. The Dutch manager has been heavily linked with a move away in recent months with performances citied as the problem.
Despite the El Clasico loss to Real Madrid last weekend, Barcelona’s form over the last few months has been really impressive with the La Liga giants slowly climbing up the table. It saw the club embark on a seventeen game unbeaten run in the league which was ended via that loss to the Los Blancos but they’re still in title contention. At the moment, the club sit only two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid and one point behind Real Madrid with the race heating up.
Not only that, Ronald Koeman’s side are in the Copa Del Rey final, where they face Athletic Club who will play in their second final of the same competition within two weeks. It’s the first time in a really long time that has happened but reports have indicated that Koeman’s job hinges on a trophy. That saw the Barcelona boss irritated with the questions but he revealed that the president has shown confidence in him.
"It's a little bit strange that I need to answer these type of questions because we had a run of 19 games without losing. We're losing one game and I already need to talk about my future? Maybe I need to accept this. I have one more year of contract," Koeman said, reported the BBC.
“I know it's a big pressure and I can handle that but sometimes it's a little bit strange. I've got another year on my contract and I know what'll happen if we win or if we lose. I've spoken with the president and he's shown confidence in me. I don't think that every time something is written about a coach the president should have to give him a vote of confidence."
