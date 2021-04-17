Reports | Manchester United considering move for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana
Today at 8:15 PM
According to FootMercato, Manchester United are looking into a move for Wesley Fofana as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes defensive reinforcements next summer. The Red Devils have had one of the better defensive records in the league this season but have conceded 34 goals so far, ten more than City.
When Leicester City signed Wesley Fofana last summer, few expected the defender to turn into a key player for the club especially in the absence of Caglar Soyuncu. That is exactly what happened with the 20-year-old thriving for the Foxes and has proved a key cog in Brendan Rodgers’ team. That is despite Soyuncu back and fully fit with Fofana and Evans now the preferred partnership. It has seen the club rise to third place with them within the battle for top four.
But that tally is still ten more than Manchester City and it is a concern for the team and one that they’re reportedly looking to solve this summer. However, given Fofana’s age and his contract until 2025, it would see United pay a hefty fee for the young Frenchman's transfer, which is a slight complication given the effect of the coronavirus on the club’s finances.
