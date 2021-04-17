Reports | Manchester United considering move for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana

It’s safe to say that the 20-year-old has been a revelation for Leicester City and it has seen him linked with a move away already with Manchester United amongst his many admirers. Footmercato has reported that the Red Devils are considering a move for Fofana as they look to reinforce their back-line. The Old Trafford side has been one of the better defensive outfits this season but they’ve already conceded 34 goals with only three sides conceding fewer.