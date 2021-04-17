Legendary footballer and 1956 Melbourne Olympics hero Ahmed Hussain passes away

Today at 8:18 PM
Ahmed Hussain, who was part of the Indian football team that reached the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, passed away in Bangalore, on Friday. The legendary footballer was part of India's team that won the Gold medal at the 1951 Asian Games and also featured in 1956 Melbourne Olympics.
The golden era of Indian football has seen the rise of many legendary players, with the national team going on to reach great heights during the 1950s. Hussain Ahmed, who was an instrumental figure during the period and a part of the Indian football team that reached the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, passed away at the age of 89, in Bangalore, on Friday after he tested positive for Covid-19.
The former footballer had mild heart problems and was suffering from dementia for years, but he only recently tested positive for the global pandemic. It was a few days ago that the 89-year-old was admitted to a hospital after he was unwell, where he was tested positive. Ahmed is survived by his wife Ayesha and son Imtiaz.
“Hussain was one of the giants of the Indian football team. He was one of the greatest stopper backs of the country. Despite his glorious achievements he never received any honours from the government. He truly deserved a Padma Sri,’’ said former Indian international SS Hakim, regarding the 1951 Asian Games gold medal winner.
Hussain played for the renowned Hyderabad Police City FC back in his prime, under the supervision of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Subsequently, he moved to Kolkata in 1957 and played for clubs like Mohammedan Sporting and Mohun Bagan.
