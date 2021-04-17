Hansi Flick confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich at end of this season
Today at 10:14 PM
Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has revealed that he wants to leave the Bavarian giants at the end of this season and has told the team that he wants to get out of his contract. The German boss has thrived since taking over the club winning six trophies in just under eighteen months in charge.
Ever since Joachim Low announced that he was set to step down as the head coach for the German national team after Euro 2020, it has seen a myriad of managers linked to the job. That includes Julian Naglesmann, Jurgen Klopp and several others but reports indicated that Hansi Flick was their top pick. The Bayern Munich boss has been intensely linked with a move especially after reports indicated that Flick and Hasan Salihamidžić, Bayern’s sporting director, had a tift.
But things have finally come to an end with Flick admitting that he has informed the club, during the week, that he would like to leave the club at the end of this season. The German boss refused to comment on his future beyond that but added that he wanted to tell the team himself and is delighted to have been given the chance to manage Bayern Munich.
"I told the team today that I informed the club during the week after the game in Paris that I would like to get out of my contract at the end of the season," Flick told Sky Sports.
"I just wanted to tell the team after the game today because I knew how difficult and important it is to tell the club that. It was important to me that the team find out about that, because that's what it is or others already exist on Flurfunk and we have worked very well together for two years.
"I am absolutely delighted with this team, the attitude, the quality and I am grateful to be able to accompany the team. And also thanks to the club that it gave me the opportunity to train such a team."
After the official announcement of his decision about Bayern future, Hansi Flick is now set to become the new coach of German National Team after the Euros, when Joachim Löw will leave the job. 🇩🇪 #Bayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 17, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.