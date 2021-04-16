Was waiting for my FC Goa comeback, reveals Romeo Fernandes

Today at 5:35 PM
Indian footballer Romeo Fernandes admitted that he was waiting to go back to FC Goa, with him making a comeback after four years. The right-winger was the first Indian footballer to feature in a South American professional league when he made his debut for Brazilian side Atletico Paranaense.
Romeo Fernandes was the talk of the town during the first edition of the Indian Super League back in 2014, which saw him earn praise from then FC Goa coach and Brazilian legend Zico. The former Word Cupper lured him to join Atletico Paranaense in the Brazilian Serie the following season, but his stay was short-lived.
Even though Romeo came back in the ISL and re-joined local club FC Goa for a couple of seasons, he failed to impress, which saw him without a contract in 2017. After a short stint with East Bengal, the winger was plying his trade for Odisha FC since 2017, but his playing time was compromised dearly.
It was earlier this year that Romeo Fernandes was offered a fresh deal by the ‘Gaurs’ and made a comeback to his native club after a four-year hiatus. The 28-year old feels recently admitted that he was waiting to go back to FC Goa, with him making a comeback after four years. Romeo has also been included in FC Goa’s 28-member squad for the 2021 AFC Champions League.
"Coming back (to the FC Goa first team) after a gap of four years, it was an opportunity I was waiting for and working hard to get here with the development team," said Romeo Fernandes, as reported by Goal.com
"There is no pressure. Back then, there were supporters and now also, there are people supporting me. I was working hard with the developmental team where I got a chance to improve my fitness. The management worked very hard to push me. At last, I got the opportunity here (in the ACL)," informed the international footballer.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.