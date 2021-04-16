Reports | Timo Werner faces race against time to prove his worth at Chelsea

Furthermore, while Werner is hoping to end the season on a high, the German forward is yet to provide concrete evidence that he is capable of consistently leading the line and rediscover the form which made him a potent goal-scoring threat at RB Leipzig and one of the most sought after prospects in Europe. The Evening Standard further reported that while Chelsea haven't decided on whether Werner can be accommodated in a front three equation behind Havertz and Mount, the Blues are hoping his form is just a blip.