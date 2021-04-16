Reports | Timo Werner faces race against time to prove his worth at Chelsea
Today at 5:55 PM
According to the Evening Standard, Timo Werner has yet to convince Thomas Tuchel of his goal-scoring prowess with the German yet to prove his worth as Chelsea's primary forward. The former RB Leipzig forward signed last summer and has struggled with just ten goals across all competitions.
Chelsea’s summer transfer plans are yet to be finalised following the big-budget spending over the likes of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Thiago Silva last summer with the Blues doing everything possible to make their team perfect. But failure to provide a real goal scoring threat coupled with doubts over Oliver Giroud’s contract and Tammy Abraham’s long term future has seen the Evening Standard report that the Blues have made reinforcing their attack a priority.
It is no secret that Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of players like Sergio Aguero and Erling Haaland and with Mason Mount and Kai Havertz set to lead the attack going forward, the club is looking for a consistent striker despite Timo Werner's presence. While Tuchel has offered endless encouragement to the German international, the £45million signing has only netted twice in his last 29 appearances which has affected the club's confidence in him.
Furthermore, while Werner is hoping to end the season on a high, the German forward is yet to provide concrete evidence that he is capable of consistently leading the line and rediscover the form which made him a potent goal-scoring threat at RB Leipzig and one of the most sought after prospects in Europe. The Evening Standard further reported that while Chelsea haven't decided on whether Werner can be accommodated in a front three equation behind Havertz and Mount, the Blues are hoping his form is just a blip.
It should also be noted that Timo has provided a record 11 assists for the Stamford Bridge side this season and while this is a major plus in his first year, many are still waiting for him to become the lethal goal-scoring forward with reports in Germany touting a potential move away from London.
