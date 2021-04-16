Hansi Flick cannot say 'next question' but has to respond to it, asserts Franz Beckenbauer
Today at 6:30 PM
Bayern Munich honorary president Franz Beckenbauer has demanded clarity from Hansi Flick amidst rumours that he could replace Joachim Low as the new head coach of the German national team. Flick has spent 17 months as Bayern's head coach and has led them to six trophies, so far, during his tenure.
Bayern’s early exit from the Champions League and the prospect of leading the German National team would prove to be a big enough opportunity for Hansi Flick in itself. The motivation to test his capability elsewhere could prove to be a major factor in influencing his future decisions. It has seen Bayern Munich, in the wake of Flick potentially leaving, linked with a few replacements including 33-year-old RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann and serial Serie A winner Massimiliano Allegri.
The implications of the defeat to PSG, however, runs deeper than dethroning of the reigning Champions League winners especially as speculations have intensified in wake of the unforeseen elimination. It has seen questions raised about Hansi Flick’s foreseeable future notably by Bayern Munich honorary president Franz Beckenbauer. Der Kaiser has demanded clarity from the club's head coach following his vague response when he asked whether he would like to stay at Bayern or replace Joachim Low.
"Of course he has to commit himself to something. He says that he will stay and that he will have a valid contract until 2023. Then there is no need to ask anyway because then everything is said. But if he doesn't, the speculation is of course open. Then he has to live with them. Then he cannot say 'next question, but has to respond to it." Beckenbauer said, reported by Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Hansi Flick
- Franz Beckenbauer
- Bundesliga
- Champions League
- Germany Football Team
- Bayern Munich
- Paris Saint Germain
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.