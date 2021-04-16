Aditi Chauhan joins third-division Icelandic club Hamar Hveragerdi

Today at 5:33 PM
Indian women’s footballer Aditi Chauhan has signed for third-division Icelandic club Hamar Hveragerdi, thus becoming the second active footballer to feature in a European league after Bala Devi. The custodian guided Gokulam Kerala to a title-winning Indian Women’s League campaign in 2020.
Aditi Chauhan started her career at the age of 15, having featured in the University of Delhi and Loughborough University women’s football teams respectively, before turning pro. In 2015, the custodian joined the West Ham United Ladies team, becoming the first Indian woman to play in English league football.
Having spent two seasons with the London-based club, Aditi returned to the country and signed up for India Rush and subsequently joined Gokulam Kerala FC, having guided the side to a title win in the 2020 Indian Women’s League.
India’s No.1 goalkeeper added another feather to her cap by signing for third-tier Icelandic club Hveragerdi recently, thus becoming the second active footballer to feature in a European league after Bala Devi, who plays for Scottish giants Rangers FC.
Aditi was recently in action during India’s friendly matches against Uzbekistan and Belarus, earlier this month. India might have lost both the matches with margins of 0-1 and 1-2 respectively, but Aditi Chauhan was at the top of her game, having made crucial saves in both games.
Congratulations to Senior Women's National Team goalkeeper @aditi03chauhan on signing for Icelandic 🇮🇸 club Hamar Hveragerði 🙌#BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootballForwardTogether 💪 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/lbC32L4ofg— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 15, 2021
