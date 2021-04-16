2021 AFC Champions League | It’s important to have control in the way we attack, asserts Juan Ferrando

FC Goa head coach asserted that they need to have control in the way they attack, ahead of their second group stage match against Al-Wahada in the 2021 AFC Champions League, this Thursday evening. The Gaurs became the first Indian team to feature in the group stages of the top-tier Asian tourney.

FC Goa held Qatari side Al-Rayyan to a historic 0-0 draw in their first group stage fixture of the ongoing 2021 AFC Champions League last Wednesday evening, at the Fatorda Stadium, in Goa. While the result has seen the Indian side earn praise from all corners, it has also raised expectations from the ISL side in the upcoming matches.

The Gaurs will be up against UAE-side Al-Wahada in the second fixture at the same venue this Friday evening. On the back of winning a hard-earned point, FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando wants his team to better their performance in the upcoming game. The Spaniard especially mentioned that his team needs to have control in the way they attack.

“We earned a point in the last match and we are obviously looking to improve and continue in the same way in our next match. It’s important to have control in the way we attack, especially in the final third,” said Juan Ferrando, during the pre-match press conference.

“The most important aspect here is to work as a unit and stay focused. We did what was needed in the first game. I’m happy with how the team played in defence and we needed some improvements in attack,” added the manager.

Al-Wahada, even though the not best side in Group E, is very attacking in their approach, with FC Goa having their task cut out to tackle the same. The UAE-side lost their first game against Persepolis FC a couple of days ago and they are currently at the bottom of the points table.

“They are a very attacking side. We need to keep the ball more to make it easier for us. Centre-back Gonzalez will have his work cut out while captain Edu Bedia will be the ever present force in midfield. Jorge Ortiz and Ishan Pandita are expected to deliver the goals,” explained the manager.