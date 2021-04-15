Romelu Lukaku is a great leader who helps the team, says Alessandro Altobelli

Romelu Lukaku joined Inter Milan in the summer of 2019 after spending two seasons of mixed fortune at Manchester United . Immediately after his move, he built a fine partnership with his fellow striker Lautaro Martinez and since then, the Belgian's performances have done more than enough to overcome the loss of controversial club captain Mauro Icardi.

In his first season, the Belgium international managed 23 Serie A goals as Inter finished second in the table just one point behind eventual champions Juventus . This season he has already managed 21 goals and 9 assist in 29 matches and looks set to break his scoring record from last season. His strike partner Martinez has scored 15 goals at the San Siro as Inter opens up a comfortable 11 point lead over their neighbours AC Milan and looks set to end the season on a high.

It has seen Alessandro Altobelli admit that Romelu Lukaku has shocked him with his performances over the last few years and the Belgian has transformed the team. The former Inter man also added that Lukaku is at the same level as “Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski ” when it comes to scoring goals and is a great leader for the club.

“At the beginning of the season, I thought he was an average player, but I was wrong. Italy is the university of football. If you want to make a further step, you must play in Serie A. Lukaku is not only capable of scoring in any way and against any opponent, but he is also a great leader who helps the team. For me, he is on the same level as Lewandowski, Haaland and Mbappe.” Altobelli said, reported by Goal.