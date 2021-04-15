AFC Champions League 2021 | FC Goa needs to grow in some details and tactics, asserts Juan Ferrando

Today at 5:50 PM
FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando feels that his team needs to grow even further, in spite of the inspiring 0-0 draw the Gaurs played out against Qatari side Al-Rayyan in the opening group stage match in the 2021 AFC Champions League. The Gaurs will be up against Al-Wahada in a couple of days.
FC Goa created history by becoming the first-ever club to feature in the group stages of the AFC Champions League. While there wasn’t much expected from them in the top-tier tournament, yet with the matches being played in Goa, things can get tricky for the visiting sides that also include last season’s runners-up Persepolis FC.
The Gaurs started their campaign against Qatar Stars League side Al-Rayyan at the Fatorda Stadium, last Wednesday evening. Even though the visitors were far superior as a team, the Juan Ferrando-coached side played with an equal footing and managed to squeeze out a 0-0 draw in the end. In spite of the positive result, the Spanish manager feels that his team needs to grow even further in some details and tactics.
"We are happy because we played against a very good team. Everyone knows about the quality of their players. Playing against Laurent Blanc (Al Rayyan manager) who won the World Cup in 1998. It was very difficult but we are happy with this point,” said Juan Ferrando, after the match.
"But from a coach's point of view, we need to grow in some details and tactics. We need to improve in certain aspects of the attack because this is AFC Champions League and it is necessary to prepare and compete in every aspect,” he added.
FC Goa is slated to lock horns with UAE’s Al-Wahada in a couple of days, which can easily be their best chance to claim three points, while their match on April 20 against Persepolis FC is going to be tough. However, the draw against Al-Rayyan last night has boosted their confidence ahead of the remaining games.
