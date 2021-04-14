Want to continue to play at this level and get to 2022 World Cup, proclaims Thiago Silva

"My secret is hard work. All my career I prepared to reach the end stage. I took as my example Maldini who played until 40 with Milan. In the last six months we played together it was an extraordinary thing. From that moment I started to think that if I prepared I could be at that level at age 36. I still play in the Champions League which is the most important tourney I want to follow the path blazed by Maldini," he added.