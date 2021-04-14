UEFA have handed SK Slavia Praha’s Ondrej Kudela ten game ban for racist abuse
Today at 7:33 PM
A statement released by UEFA has revealed that they have handed SK Slavia Praha’s Ondrej Kudela a ten-game ban for racist abuse following his altercation with Glen Kamara. The duo clashed during a Europa League round of 16-second leg game with Kudela handed a one-game provisional ban.
Despite Slavia Praha qualifying for the Europa League quarter-finals after beating Rangers in the Round of 16, their second leg against the Scottish side was marred by controversy. That came after an incident between Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara and Slavia Praha defender Ondrej Kudela, with the former accusing the latter of racially abusing him. That saw the Slavia defender provisionally banned by UEFA for one game pending an investigation into the matter.
That has now been completed with UEFA handing Kudela a ten-game ban for UEFA club competitions, including any national team duty. That does include his one match provisional ban and the statement also revealed that Glen Kamara was handed a three-game ban for assaulting the defender in the tunnel after the game. The Slavia Praha defender’s ban starts immediately from the club’s Quarter-final clash against Arsenal in the Europa League.
“Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the incidents that occurred during the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg match between Rangers FC and SK Slavia Praha on 18 March 2021, and the subsequent proceedings opened against Mr. Ondřej Kúdela and Mr. Glen Kamara, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has taken the following decisions:
- To suspend SK Slavia Praha player, Mr. Ondřej Kúdela, for the next ten (10) UEFA club and representative team competition matches for which he would otherwise be eligible to play, for racist behaviour, which includes the one-match provisional suspension served by the player during SK Slavia Praha’s 2020/21 UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg match against Arsenal FC on 8 April 2021.
- To suspend Rangers FC player, Mr. Glen Kamara, for three (3) UEFA club competition matches for which he would otherwise be eligible to play, for assaulting another player.”
Slavia Prague's Ondřej Kúdela banned for ten UEFA club and representative team competition matches for racist behaviour. Includes the one-match provisional suspension served in last week's EL quarter-final v Arsenal. Glen Kamara banned for three games for assaulting a player.— James Olley (@JamesOlley) April 14, 2021
