Reports | Torino to face tough fight to keep Andrea Belotti amidst interest from across Europe

Ever since his sensational 26 goal season in the 2016/17 campaign, the hype around Andrea Belotti has been immense with the Italian striker living up the billing. While he hasn’t quite reached the same heights as that season, the forward has always produced consistently for Torino and it has seen his stock in the footballing world grow. That includes this season with Belotti netting 12 goals and contributing to a further 6 more across 27 league games.