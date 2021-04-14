Reports | Torino to face tough fight to keep Andrea Belotti amidst interest from across Europe
Today at 7:12 PM
According to Tuttosport, Torino will have a tough fight in the summer as clubs from across Europe consider a potential move for their captain Andrea Belotti. The Italian striker has done relatively well this season for the Turin side with 18 goal contributions in 27 appearances in the Serie A.
Ever since his sensational 26 goal season in the 2016/17 campaign, the hype around Andrea Belotti has been immense with the Italian striker living up the billing. While he hasn’t quite reached the same heights as that season, the forward has always produced consistently for Torino and it has seen his stock in the footballing world grow. That includes this season with Belotti netting 12 goals and contributing to a further 6 more across 27 league games.
It has seen Europe’s biggest clubs interested in the forward with Tuttosport reporting that clubs from Manchester United and Chelsea to Atletico Madrid, Olympique Lyon and a catalogue of others are keen on a move. However, with Torino unwilling to sell their club captain, it could see the club in a massive fight this summer and they could be, reportedly, up against a few Serie A rivals with them all keen on a move for the forward.
Tuttosport has further reported that AC Milan, Napoli, Roma, Inter Milan and Fiorentina are all interested in a potential move as they look to inject new blood. But with the 27-year-old in the prime of his career, it could mean a potential move away this summer especially with Belotti entering the final eighteen months of his current contract. That could make any move for Torino a big problem especially if the forward rejects a contract extension.
