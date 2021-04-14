Reports | Eric Bailly to snub Manchester United's offer of contract extension
Today at 6:14 PM
According to ESPN, Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will reportedly snub the club's offer of a new deal as he grows more and more frustrated with his lack of game time. The Ivory Coast defender has only managed to make 100 appearances for the Red Devils with just 15 appearances this season.
A lot was expected when Eric Bailly became Jose Mourinho’s first signing when the Portuguese manager arrived at the club, with Bailly signing from Villareal in 2016. But things haven't gone according to plan with the defender making just 15 appearances for United this season. That has been due to repeated injury layoffs and a positive for Covid 19 while on international duty, which has proved costly for his overall game time at the club.
Not only that, with his contract set to expire at the end of next season, reports have indicated that despite Manchester United looking to offer him a new deal, the center-back is considering rejecting that contract. That is because Bailly is reportedly said to be unhappy at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's preference of Victor Lindelof as the first choice centre back pairing alongside club captain Harry Maguire.
Several reports further add that the Ivorian could be a part of the Manchester United squad for Thursday's Europa League quarterfinal second-leg against Granada at Old Trafford. But continued reluctance from Solskjaer to name him in the starting XI may indicate his unwillingness to commit his long term future at the club. ESPN further reported that with the risk of losing Baily on a free transfer next season, it could see United sell the defender growing interest from clubs in Spain and Italy.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.