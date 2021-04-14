Real Madrid were better than us and we weren’t as good as we could have been, asserts Jurgen Klopp
Today at 6:50 PM
Ahead of Liverpool’s second leg against Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his side needs to improve as they weren’t as good as they could have been in the first leg. The Reds were handed a 3-1 loss at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano but scored a crucial away goal to keep them in the race.
Few expected Real Madrid to run riot over Liverpool despite the Premier League side’s injury issues but that is exactly what happened in the first leg. The Los Blancos, playing in Madrid, scored thrice across both halves to fly into a 3 goal lead before Mohamed Salah scored a crucial away goal. That ensured that while Liverpool lost the battle, they were still fighting the way ahead of the second leg at Anfield.
But, their performances at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano shocked many fans and critics alike with Real Madrid tearing apart the Reds. It saw Jurgen Klopp admit that his side did not play to their highest level and that needs to change in the second leg. He further added that at 3-1 down, “it looks like we’re already out” and thus they have nothing to lose but they still need to put their best foot forward.
"When you're 3-1 down, it looks like we're already out so we have nothing to lose and will try. To beat Real Madrid you have to defend at your highest level and also create. They were better than us and we weren't as good as we should or could have been," Klopp said, reported BBC.
"Their first goal was a genius long ball between two defenders but the other two goals we just didn't defend well enough. We have to bring ourselves in a mood and start believing again. If we can see it's possible then we have a chance but it's still incredibly difficult."
- Jurgen Klopp
- Zinedine Zidane
- Vinicius Junior
- English Premier League
- La Liga
- Champions League
- Real Madrid
- Liverpool Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.