Kylian Mbappe is great player and great players are welcome at Real Madrid, proclaims Luka Modric

With Kylian Mbappe’s contract expiring in the summer of 2022 and no contract extension agreed to yet, it has been reported that PSG are looking to cash out on the forward this summer. That has seen Goal report that the Frenchman’s top suitor is Real Madrid with the Los Blancos looking to add another Galactico to their team. However, while nothing has materialized beyond rumours, the Frenchman’s form combined with his talent and ability has many concerned for PSG.