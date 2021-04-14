Kylian Mbappe is great player and great players are welcome at Real Madrid, proclaims Luka Modric
Today at 6:03 PM
In light of rumours linking Kylian Mbappe with a move to Real Madrid, Luka Modric has revealed that the Frenchman is amongst the best and Madrid always welcomes the best players. The 22-year-old played a key role in PSG qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals for the second consecutive time.
With Kylian Mbappe’s contract expiring in the summer of 2022 and no contract extension agreed to yet, it has been reported that PSG are looking to cash out on the forward this summer. That has seen Goal report that the Frenchman’s top suitor is Real Madrid with the Los Blancos looking to add another Galactico to their team. However, while nothing has materialized beyond rumours, the Frenchman’s form combined with his talent and ability has many concerned for PSG.
That is despite Neymar admitting that he will be renewing his contract at the club, with Mbappe, reportedly, PSG’s top priority. However, in light of the rumours of a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu, Luka Modric has admitted that the Los Blancos would be happy to welcome a great player like Mbappe to the club. The Croatian further added that the forward is amongst the best in the world and has proved that with France and the Parisians.
"You hear a lot of stories about the players who'll be coming in and who'll be leaving, but I can't go into that. Mbappe is a great player and he's proved that with his national team and PSG. Great players are always welcome at Real Madrid, but it wouldn't be right of me to speak about players at other clubs, particularly at this stage of the season,” Modric said, reported Goal.
"We'll have to see what happens next season, but he's a top player and is amongst the best in the world."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.