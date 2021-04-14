Feel very comfortable and at home here at Paris Saint-Germain, proclaims Neymar
Today at 5:10 PM
Following PSG's win over Bayern Munich, which saw him pick up the man of the match award, Neymar has admitted that his contract renewal will not be an issue as he is happy in Paris. Both his and Kylian Mbappe's contract expire in 2022 and the duo have been heavily linked with a move away.
Neymar's future has been in speculation for some time, with many suggesting a return to Barcelona in the books. But this was before the financial effects of the coronavirus made it impossible for the Camp Nou club to pursue a deal for the former Blaugrana favourite. But Barcelona aren't the only horse in the race with Real Madrid and a few other clubs also linked with potential moves.
That combined with the fact that he has less than eighteen months left on his current contract, has many PSG fans concerned that the Brazilian will leave in the upcoming summer window but their fears were assuaged by Neymar. In his post-match interview, after a man of the match performance against Bayern Munich, the forward admitted that his contract renewal with PSG is no longer a problem because he is happy in Paris.
"This (renewal with PSG) is no longer an issue. Obviously I feel very comfortable and at home here at PSG. I feel happier than I was before," Neymar told ESPN Brazil.
He isn’t the only one PSG is hoping to get a confirmation from as fresh terms are being lined up for Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat as well. With Mbappe’s deal set to expire by 2022 as well, a move to Real Madrid can still be a possibility. Mbappe has previously admitted his childhood dream of representing the Los Blancos. There is a sense of optimism about his imminent transfer to Santiago Bernabeu, but Nasser Al-Khelaifi revealed that there is no reason for either Mbappe, or Neymar, to leave the club.
“We have invested a lot in the club to win the Champions League and all the trophies available. Neymar and Kylian have no excuse to leave. We really have everything to win all the tournaments. We have a great team today. We have respect for others but we are there with them. We are working. And it is not over. We need to continue, to remain calm because the Champions League is not finished. We need to work more each day. The belief is there. The secret is work. The details make the difference too,” Al-Khelaifi said, reported by Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.