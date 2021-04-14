Feel very comfortable and at home here at Paris Saint-Germain, proclaims Neymar

“We have invested a lot in the club to win the Champions League and all the trophies available. Neymar and Kylian have no excuse to leave. We really have everything to win all the tournaments. We have a great team today. We have respect for others but we are there with them. We are working. And it is not over. We need to continue, to remain calm because the Champions League is not finished. We need to work more each day. The belief is there. The secret is work. The details make the difference too,” Al-Khelaifi said, reported by Goal.