Difficult to come in midway but Thomas Tuchel has had big impact on players, reveals Mason Mount
Today at 7:58 PM
Mason Mount has admitted that Thomas Tuchel has made a big impact at Chelsea in light of their run to the Champions League semi-final and added that the mood in the dressing room is at an all-time high. The Blues have thrived since Tuchel took the reigns and have lost just two games in three months.
Frank Lampard was expected to overhaul the culture at Chelsea, but it’s his successor who has bought about significant changes at Stamford Bridge. Going a run of 10 games without suffering any defeat, Thomas Tuchel has indeed made an impact. The Blues have managed to turn their season around and are in contention of a top-four spot in the Premier League following the appointment of former Borussia Dortmund and PSG manager.
Boasting the same defensive record as Jose Mourinho achieved in his first 10 games as a Chelsea manager, Tuchel has successfully implemented a culture of consistency that has seen the club thrive with just two losses in three months. In addition to their league position, the Stamford Bridge side has managed a record eighth semi-final appearance in the Champions League for an English team and are set to play in this week’s Fa cup semifinals against league leaders Manchester City.
It has seen fans and critics praise the Blues boss and Mason Mount has been no different. In an interview, recently, Mount talked about the big impact Tuchel has made in their run to the Champions League semi-final and how the mood in the dressing room is at an all-time high. The midfielder also added about the clarity that the German coach has shown and how that has changed the way Chelsea, as a team, have played.
"It's difficult to come in midway through the season but he has had a big impact on the players. We have known from day one what he has wanted and implemented it in the games. We are working hard in training and it is showing. We are looking solid as a team. We have been performing at a high level. We need to continue that. We will take anyone [in the semi-finals]. We're ready for the fight and the battle," Mount said, reported Goal.
"We get to sit down and watch it and really analyse it. We will be ready for anyone. We are buzzing. We are in a good position at the moment. We know we are playing well but we have big, big games coming up. We have an FA Cup semi-final and we go into each game with the confidence we can win. We need to do that in the league as well."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.