Difficult to come in midway but Thomas Tuchel has had big impact on players, reveals Mason Mount

Frank Lampard was expected to overhaul the culture at Chelsea , but it’s his successor who has bought about significant changes at Stamford Bridge. Going a run of 10 games without suffering any defeat, Thomas Tuchel has indeed made an impact. The Blues have managed to turn their season around and are in contention of a top-four spot in the Premier League following the appointment of former Borussia Dortmund and PSG manager.

Boasting the same defensive record as Jose Mourinho achieved in his first 10 games as a Chelsea manager, Tuchel has successfully implemented a culture of consistency that has seen the club thrive with just two losses in three months. In addition to their league position, the Stamford Bridge side has managed a record eighth semi-final appearance in the Champions League for an English team and are set to play in this week’s Fa cup semifinals against league leaders Manchester City .

It has seen fans and critics praise the Blues boss and Mason Mount has been no different. In an interview, recently, Mount talked about the big impact Tuchel has made in their run to the Champions League semi-final and how the mood in the dressing room is at an all-time high. The midfielder also added about the clarity that the German coach has shown and how that has changed the way Chelsea, as a team, have played.

"It's difficult to come in midway through the season but he has had a big impact on the players. We have known from day one what he has wanted and implemented it in the games. We are working hard in training and it is showing. We are looking solid as a team. We have been performing at a high level. We need to continue that. We will take anyone [in the semi-finals]. We're ready for the fight and the battle," Mount said, reported Goal.