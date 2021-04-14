Borussia Dortmund don’t have to sell anyone this summer, asserts Hans Joachim-Watzke

Borussia Dortmund’s chief executive Hans Joachim-Watzke has revealed that the club do not have to sell anyone in the summer despite intense rumours surrounding Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho. The Bundesliga giants are currently fifth in the German top tier with six games left in the season.

The financial effects of the coronavirus have been well documented with clubs across Europe severely affected by the lack of broadcast or matchday income. That has seen many report a serious drop in their income which has been directly proportional to their debt but that hasn’t been the case at Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga giants have done, comparatively, well for themselves because of their approach to the market.

It saw Hans Joachim-Watzke confirm that the club “had no debt” when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and that has placed them in a really good situation. It means that Dortmund can’t be strong-armed into selling any players and Joachim-Watzke asserted on that point. He further added that they are very honest with any club approaching them with them clear on their stance over any player’s price or availability.

"When Covid-19 struck, we had no debt. Not one euro. Because of that, it is a comfortable situation. We do not have to sell a player. That is important. The rich clubs in the world, they must know when they want a player from Borussia Dortmund there are two possibilities. The first is that I tell them they have no chance,” Watzke told the BBC.

“Other times, I will tell them 'this is the price'. Then they must know this is the price. It is not another price. We are very clear. We are very honest."

Given their policy in the transfer market and the way Dortmund operate, it has seen many of their players heavily linked with moves away this summer. From Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland to even Jude Bellingham and Giovani Reyna have all been linked with moves and Hans Joachim-Watzke admitted that he does get tired of the rumours. The Dortmund chief further added that last season it was all around Sancho and this season it's Haaland but things will only change after September.

"I do get tired of it. Last summer, everybody in England, everybody in Europe, every journalist told the public 'Jadon Sancho will play for Manchester United or wherever'. But he is still playing for Borussia Dortmund. Now everybody writes 'Erling Haaland will next season play for Real Madrid or for Barcelona, or for this or this'. The only way is to look after 1 September at where he is playing. I think I know where he will be playing but that is all I have to say,” he added.