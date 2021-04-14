2021 AFC Champions League | Expecting a good match between Al-Rayyan and FC Goa, states Laurent Blanc

Today at 4:58 PM
Laurent Blanc - former FIFA World Cup winner and the current head coach of Qatari side Al-Rayyan, expects that their upcoming match against FC Goa is going to be a good one. The ISL side will make their debut in the top-tier continental event this Wednesday, at the Fatorda Stadium, in Goa.
FC Goa qualified for the AFC Champions League group stages, the first for an Indian team, after claiming the League Winners Shield in the 2019-20 ISL. With the Covid-19 pandemic situation not getting any better, the Asian governing body decided to host match at centralised venues, with Goa being selected as the venue for staging Group E matches.
FC Goa have been pitted alongside Qatari side Al-Rayyan, Iran’s Persepolis and UAE-based Al Wahada FC in the same pool, with the Indian side set to kick-off their campaign against Al-Rayyan, this Wednesday evening, at the Fatorda Stadium, in Goa. Meanwhile, former World Cup winner with France and the current head coach of Qatari side Al-Rayyan expects that their upcoming match against the hosts to be a good one.
“The AFC Champions League is very difficult and a big and important tournament for us. I think playing in Asia, Europe or Africa is linked by one goal, which is that everyone is looking for victory, and I expect that the match between Al Rayyan and Goa will be good,” said Laurent Blanc, ahead of Wednesday’s game.
Even though Goa are making their debut in the top-tier tournament, the Al-Rayyan boss feels that the home-advantage can play a factor. Blanc also went through the videos of FC Goa and feels that the ‘Gaurs’ are a good team.
"Goa is the local team that hosts this group. It will be a difficult match but we can play against any team. I watched the Goa team via video. They are a good team, and there is another point which is the weather that is not good due to the high temperature and humidity in this region, but this thing is not only for Al Rayyan but for all the teams participating," added the former PSG manager.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.