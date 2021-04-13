Reports | Tottenham leading the race for Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng
Today at 6:46 PM
According to Sky Germany, Tottenham are in pole position to sign future free-agent Jerome Boateng with the Bayern Munich man set to leave the club at the end of this season. The Bavarian giants have revealed that they are not looking to extend Boateng’s contract and he will leave as a free-agent.
While negotiations were in full swing for Jerome Boateng’s potential new contract, Bayern Munich have recently confirmed that the German defender will not be signing a new deal. That combined with the fact that Boateng has less than six months left on his current contract means that the defender, alongside David Alaba, will be leaving the club as a free-agent. However, while Alaba has been linked with a move to Spain, Boateng has been linked with moves to England and within Germany.
Reports have indicated that Borussia Dortmund are keen on signing the veteran defender with Arsenal, and Chelsea also in the running. However, Sky Germany have reported that Tottenham are leading the race for the 2014 World Cup winner as they look to shore up a leak backline. The North Londoners have been one of the better defensive sides but have still conceded 35 goals in 31 league games.
That is something they believe Boateng can help solve and his experience, having won every possible trophy over the course of his career with Bayern Munich, will further help their cause. But the report has further indicated that Dortmund and Barcelona are also considering signing the German center-back which could complicate Tottenham’s move.
