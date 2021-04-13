Reports | Tottenham leading the race for Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng

While negotiations were in full swing for Jerome Boateng’s potential new contract, Bayern Munich have recently confirmed that the German defender will not be signing a new deal. That combined with the fact that Boateng has less than six months left on his current contract means that the defender, alongside David Alaba, will be leaving the club as a free-agent. However, while Alaba has been linked with a move to Spain, Boateng has been linked with moves to England and within Germany.