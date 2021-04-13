Reports | Manchester City set to sign Brazilian prodigy Kayky from Fluminense
According to the Guardian, Manchester City are closing in on a move for Kayky from Fluminense for €10 million plus add-ons and 20% from any future sale. The 17-year-old has played for Fluminense's youth teams and reports have indicated that he will sign a five-year deal with the Cityzens.
Brazilian football academies have provided some of the best talents in the world. Fluminese has produced some world-class players like the four-time Champions League-winning defender Marcelo, Liverpool’s defensive midfielder Fabinho as well as Rafael and Fabio, the former Manchester United twin full-backs.
Now Manchester City are set to sign the man dubbed as the "new Neymar" with the Guardian reporting that the Manchester club are closing in on a move for Kayky from Fluminense with the forward set to arrive in June 2022. The 17-year-old has done well in the league this season for the club with two goals in seven appearances and is considered to be one of the best talents emerging out of South America.
He isn't the only one on their radar, as the Guardian have further reported that Metinho, a 17-year-old midfielder, has also been scouted by the City Football Group. Discussions are ongoing with Fluminense which could see him made a part of the deal as well. If not, then City will go ahead with the deal for Kayky, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, with the club set to pay €10 million plus add-ons and Fluminense will also get 20% from any future sale.
