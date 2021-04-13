Reports | Manchester City set to sign Brazilian prodigy Kayky from Fluminense

He isn't the only one on their radar, as the Guardian have further reported that Metinho, a 17-year-old midfielder, has also been scouted by the City Football Group. Discussions are ongoing with Fluminense which could see him made a part of the deal as well. If not, then City will go ahead with the deal for Kayky, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, with the club set to pay €10 million plus add-ons and Fluminense will also get 20% from any future sale.