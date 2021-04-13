Real Madrid confirm Sergio Ramos has tested positive for COVID-19
Today at 5:24 PM
In a statement, Real Madrid have confirmed that Sergio Ramos has been ruled out of their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool after a positive COVID-19 test. The Spaniard was injured for the first leg and was set to start the second but will now spend ten days in quarantine.
Despite Sergio Ramos watching on from the sidelines due to a calf injury, Real Madrid still managed to secure a 3-1 win over Liverpool in their Champions League quarter-final tie. But with the second leg on April 14th, it meant that Ramos would be fit and firing in time for the second leg. However, with Ramos not featuring in the El Clasico win over Barcelona, it had many concerned as to whether the Spaniard would actually be fit in time.
But in another blow, the club has confirmed that the defender has tested positive for coronavirus and won’t be able to face Liverpool in the second-leg. Not only that, with Ramos placed in quarantine for ten days, the Spaniard will miss two La Liga games for the Los Blancos and could potentially be fit for their clash against Real Betis on April 24th.
“Real Madrid CF announces that our player Sergio Ramos has given a positive result in the last COVID-19 test that has been carried out,” reads the statement on the club’s official website.
Comunicado Oficial: Sergio Ramos.#RealMadrid— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) April 13, 2021
