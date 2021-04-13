Real Madrid confirm Sergio Ramos has tested positive for COVID-19

Despite Sergio Ramos watching on from the sidelines due to a calf injury, Real Madrid still managed to secure a 3-1 win over Liverpool in their Champions League quarter-final tie. But with the second leg on April 14th, it meant that Ramos would be fit and firing in time for the second leg. However, with Ramos not featuring in the El Clasico win over Barcelona, it had many concerned as to whether the Spaniard would actually be fit in time.