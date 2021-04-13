PSG face big challenge tomorrow and we have to bring back good result, asserts Mauricio Pochettino

Despite PSG’s win over Bayern Munich in their first leg clash, the second leg in their Champions League quarter-final has been set up brilliantly although PSG have the advantage. The Parisians walked away as 3-2 winners on the night at the Allianz Arena and welcome Bayern to the Parc des Princes next but their home form hasn’t been great. The reigning French league champions have been better away than at home over the last few months and that has affected the team.

It saw Barcelona walk away with a 1-1 draw in their Round of 16 second leg tie against PSG and it has many fans concerned that Bayern Munich could mount a similar challenge. But while Mauricio Pochettino admitted that his side need to improve on their home form, he believes that if the team can maintain their attitude against Bayern, they have a chance. He further added that it will be one of their biggest challenges, one that they will need to overcome.

“I agree that we’ve been better away from home. It is something we will have to look into at the end of the season but let’s hope things start turning around tomorrow. It was already hard to keep the ball against Barcelona already, it doesn’t matter who is playing. It’s a question of collective attitude,” Pochettino said, reported the Guardian.

“It will not only be necessary to defend, but also to keep the ball, to hurt the opponent. This is the challenge that we will face tomorrow, and we will have to bring back a good result. It’s a challenge for tomorrow, being able to keep the ball and hurt the opposition. The Barça game is behind us and the Bayern game is another story. There will be moments when we will struggle and it’s in these moments that we will need to show solidarity and solidity.”