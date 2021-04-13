Manchester City and Tottenham to each have 2000 fans at Carabao Cup final
Today at 6:08 PM
In a statement, released by both clubs, Manchester City and Tottenham have confirmed that they will be allowed 2000 fans each at the Carabao Cup final with rules in place. The final takes place on the 25th of April and was set to be played behind closed doors but is now a part of a pilot program.
With the 2020/21 season played behind closed doors for the most part, many expected both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup final to go down the same route but that hasn’t been the case. Instead, both events have been selected as part of a group of pilot tests as the Uk government slowly eases back the restrictions on returning fans back to stadiums. That saw them confirm 8000 spectators will be allowed into Wembley for the Carabao Cup final, with 4000 spectators set to attend the FA Cup semi-final.
However, in a statement released by both Manchester City and Tottenham, the two clubs have confirmed that they have been alotted tickets for 2000 fans each. The statement further added that there are specific rules in place with fans under 18 not allowed to attend and people who are clinically extremely vulnerable or pregnant have been told not to apply as well. Not only that, anyone who does buy a ticket has to bring proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
“Manchester City is pleased to announce details regarding the sales process and the matchday protocols for the 2021 Carabao Cup Final. This follows confirmation from the English Football League (EFL) and The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) that the match on Sunday 25th April will form part of the UK Government’s Events Research Programme (ERP),” reads the statement on Manchester City’s website.
“The Club has been allocated 2,000 single seat tickets at the West end of Wembley Stadium for the Cup Final. Tickets will be made available to supporters registered on the 2019/20 League Cup Scheme in line with the usual allocation process for Cup Semi-Finals and Cup Finals.”
