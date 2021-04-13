Manchester City and Tottenham to each have 2000 fans at Carabao Cup final

With the 2020/21 season played behind closed doors for the most part, many expected both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup final to go down the same route but that hasn’t been the case. Instead, both events have been selected as part of a group of pilot tests as the Uk government slowly eases back the restrictions on returning fans back to stadiums. That saw them confirm 8000 spectators will be allowed into Wembley for the Carabao Cup final, with 4000 spectators set to attend the FA Cup semi-final.