Here to win games and titles, this is what I demand of myself, asserts Thomas Tuchel

Despite Porto’s sensational win over Juventus in the Round of 16, few believed that Chelsea would have a tough time against the Portuguese giants but that wasn’t the case. While the Blues did win the first-leg tie 2-0, Porto put up an impressive fight against them and could have in better circumstances managed a better result. But with the second leg being played at the same ground, due to COVID-19 restrictions, many have pegged Chelsea to walk away as winners.

That, however, is exactly how Thomas Tuchel feels as well, although the German coach believes that the Blues have a tough obstacle in front of them and shouldn’t get lost in seim-final hopes. The former PSG and Borussia Dortmund boss further believes that Chelsea are a club built to win trophies and titles which is exactly why he signed for them.

"There is nothing to hide. This is a club that has culture, a structure, to win titles and win games consecutively. Chelsea is the club that has the culture and the history and mentality to do so. I am here to win titles, I am here to win games and as a result, win titles. This is what I demand of myself so why should we now say anything different? If you want to win in five years or three years, I don’t know what that is,” Tuchel said, reported the BBC.

”Now is the time but honestly we can talk for hours and hours but tomorrow is the game to play and there is no tougher match than the next game, there is no tougher obstacle than the one in front of you and we should not get lost in dreams, hopes and speeches or whatever. We are here to perform in the second leg of the quarter-final, this is what we do and then hopefully after tomorrow we can talk about a semi-final."