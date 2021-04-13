Florentino Perez has been re-elected as Real Madrid president until 2025

Known for his Galacticos approach to transfer business, the 74-year-old has spent a total of 18 years being a part of the most important sporting role in Spain. Perez first took up the presidency in 2000 after he defeated the club’s 13th president Ramón Mendoza. He remained in office until 2006 when he resigned but was re-elected again in 2009 and has since been running unopposed for the post.