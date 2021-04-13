Florentino Perez has been re-elected as Real Madrid president until 2025
Florentino Perez has been once again re-elected as president of Real Madrid, following a meeting of the club’s electoral board early on Tuesday with the club confirming the news. The 74-year-old automatically took the reins of the Spanish side for a sixth term until 2025 after he ran unopposed.
Known for his Galacticos approach to transfer business, the 74-year-old has spent a total of 18 years being a part of the most important sporting role in Spain. Perez first took up the presidency in 2000 after he defeated the club’s 13th president Ramón Mendoza. He remained in office until 2006 when he resigned but was re-elected again in 2009 and has since been running unopposed for the post.
The Real Madrid president has also been a key part of the club signing the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Carlos, David Beckham and several others in the past with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and co all in the modern era. But over the last few years things have changed for the Los Blancos with them cutting a fine line between managing their finances and building a title challenging team.
That is partly the reason that many fans and critics alike have been happy with Perez's reign at the club and it saw the Spaniard run unopposed for the third consecutive time with Real Madrid confirming his re-election earlier today. The statement released by the club confirmed the same and revealed that with no other candidates, Perez was re-elected to his post.
"On 13 April 2021, in Madrid, at 00:01 hours, at the headquarters of the Real Madrid Club de Futbol Electoral Board, the individuals listed at the beginning meet to discuss and decide on the matters listed below," reads the statement on the club website.
"Given the existing health situation resulting from Covid-19, the president, Mr. Jose Manuel de Carlos Grau, has decided that the members of the Electoral Board who so wish may participate telematically.
"Having presented no more than one candidacy declared by this Electoral Board and by virtue of article 40, section E, point 2 of the current by-laws of the club, Mr. Florentino Perez Rodriguez is declared president of Real Madrid."
