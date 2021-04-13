Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be the perfect signing for Manchester United, proclaims Rio Ferdinand
Today at 9:14 PM
Rio Ferdinand believes that Everton forward Dominic Calvert Lewin would be the perfect solution to solve all striker related problems for Manchester United especially given how well he has improved this season. The Toffees' striker has netted 19 times in 32 appearances for the club this season.
With questions being raised about Edinson Cavani’s future at Old Trafford and Anthony Martial’s questionable form as a No.9, reports have indicated that Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be tempted to look for a reliable option in the transfer market. However, Rio Ferdinand believes that Dominic Calvert-Lewin should be at the top of that shortlist especially given his form this season.
A proven Premier League talent, the Everton forward could prove to be a useful man to have in the long run. He has scored 19 times across all competitions for the club this season and is expected to be a part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming UEFA Euro tournament. He would prove to be the perfect asset for Manchester United and with various players being targeted as potential options from Harry Kane to Erling Haaland, Ferdinand believes that their solution can be found in Goodison Park.
“I look at Calvert-Lewin this season and he’s listened to that, he’s taken that on board. Obviously, he seems a really good student of the game and he’s started putting that into his own game. We’ve seen the rewards he’s had, he’s got into the England squad by scoring loads of goals in and around the six-yard box, scoring those ugly goals," Ferdinand said, reported by Goal.
"I think he’d be a fantastic signing for Manchester United. It’s one out of the left-field a little bit but I think he’d have a big impact. He’d get on the end of the things created by Fernandes, Pogba, [Marcus] Rashford, [Mason] Greenwood, etc."
