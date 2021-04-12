We need to keep our cool, play attacking football and put PSG under pressure, asserts Manuel Neuer
Today at 5:20 PM
Ahead of Bayern Munich’s second leg tie against PSG, Manuel Neuer believes that if his side keeps their cool and puts the Parisians under pressure, then they have a chance of winning the game. The Ligue 1 giants ran out 3-2 winners in the Champions League quarter-final first leg in Munich last week.
With Paris Saint-Germain picked against Bayern Munich, few expected PSG to have a sliver of a chance against the reigning Champions League champions. However, with Robert Lewandowski out injured, that’s exactly what the Parisians had as they ran out 3-2 winners at the Allianz Arena. It means that ahead of the second leg, Bayern now have to win either by two clear goals or by scoring more than three away goals at the Parc des Princes to qualify for the next round.
That might be easier said than done with Lewandowski still out injured but Manuel Neuer believes that his side are more than capable. In an interview, the German goalkeeper admitted that the Bavarians need to “stay calm in our heads, but have fire in our heart” if they want to win. He also added that PSG “have problems at the back” and that is something Bayern Munich need to exploit.
"We need to stay calm in our heads, but have fire in our heart. We want to approach the game the right way, with motivation, a good attitude of course, and the stability you need against such quick players. We’ll need to keep our cool, play attacking football and put them under pressure. They have problems at the back. If we create as many chances as we did in Munich, then we can do it,” Neuer told Bundesliga.com.
