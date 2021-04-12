This season has been a very weird one for me personally, admits Raheem Sterling
Today at 6:21 PM
In light of his struggles for Manchester City, Raheem Sterling has admitted that this season has been a weird one for him but he has still enjoyed his football and playing for City. The forward has struggled to put his best foot forward this season with just 13 goals and 11 assists for the Cityzens.
After a career-best for goals last season, a lot was expected from Raheem Sterling this term but like most footballers, the 26-year-old has struggled. He has managed to find the net only nine times in the league, which is eleven fewer than what he managed during the entirety of last season. While there are six games left for Sterling to increase that tally, the Englishman has struggled to get game-time with Pep Guardiola forced to rotate his squad even more.
That has seen Sterling play regularly but a large portion of his minutes, especially in 2021 - have come off the bench with the wide-forward struggling to find a consistent level. It has seen Sterling admit that it has been a “weird” season for him personally but that hasn’t taken away from the fact that he is “still enjoying my football.” But the 26-year-old further added that he’s trying to figure out his best form going forward but does feel frustrated when he doesn’t score or “help the team”.
"Don’t get me wrong, this season for me personally has been a very weird one. But nevertheless I’m still enjoying my football and giving my all to the team. If I don’t score or do something to help the team I’m not happy coming off the field," Sterling told Rio Ferdinand for BT Sport.
"Of course I am happy we’ve won but at the same time I think that’s what helps me to get these goals is to be that driven and it’s the perfect time in the season now."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.