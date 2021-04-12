Reports | Europe’s top clubs keeping an eye on Jesse Lingard’s situation at Manchester United

It has seen ESPN report that with less than six months left on his contract at Manchester United, the forward has attracted attention from across Europe with a few bigwigs interested. That reportedly includes Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Inter Milan with all three monitoring his situation at Old Trafford. Reports have further indicated that while United were considering making him a makeshift in a move for Declan Rice, that will not be happening as Lingard’s representatives have made it clear that it won’t happen.