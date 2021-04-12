Reports | Europe’s top clubs keeping an eye on Jesse Lingard’s situation at Manchester United
Today at 5:45 PM
According to ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and a host of other European sides are monitoring Jesse Lingard’s situation as he continues to impress on loan. The 28-year-old has thrived for West Ham since signing in January and has netted more goals than any other Premier League player.
Few players have been as good as Jesse Lingard in the Premier League with the attacker’s form hitting new levels every weekend. It has seen him net 8 goals in 9 league appearances for West Ham and has played a key role in the Hammer’s fight for Champions League football. They currently sit in fourth place and are in pole position to play European football next season but it has seen Lingard become football’s hot property.
It has seen ESPN report that with less than six months left on his contract at Manchester United, the forward has attracted attention from across Europe with a few bigwigs interested. That reportedly includes Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Inter Milan with all three monitoring his situation at Old Trafford. Reports have further indicated that while United were considering making him a makeshift in a move for Declan Rice, that will not be happening as Lingard’s representatives have made it clear that it won’t happen.
Furthermore, the 28-year-old’s form has seen him break back into the England national team with him amongst the fans favourites to be named for Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad this summer. Not only that, with his preference to play Champions League football next season, Lingard has, reportedly, been considering a move back to West Ham, should the Hammers qualify.
